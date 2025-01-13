300 North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine: Report
What's the story
Around 300 North Korean soldiers have been killed and some 2,700 injured while fighting alongside Russian forces in the ongoing war against Ukraine.
A South Korean lawmaker revealed this information, citing data from Seoul's National Intelligence Service (NIS).
The report also claimed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had sent over 10,000 troops to help Moscow in exchange for Russian technical assistance with Pyongyang's weapons and satellite programs.
Deployment details
North Korean forces' deployment and casualties in Ukraine
The NIS report also revealed that the deployment of North Korean forces has now reached the Kursk region, with total casualties among these troops exceeding 3,000.
The soldiers—mostly from North Korea's elite Storm Corps—have been ordered to kill themselves rather than be captured.
Evidence of this directive was found in memos recovered from deceased soldiers, showing pressure from North Korean authorities to commit suicide or self-detonate before capture.
Training gap
North Korean soldiers' lack of modern warfare understanding
The NIS analysis also emphasized that these North Korean soldiers are unaware of modern warfare, which has led to the high casualty rate.
This was further corroborated when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Kyiv had captured two North Korean soldiers.
In a video released by Zelensky, one of the captured soldiers said he was unaware of being sent to fight in Ukraine, thinking it was just training.
Prisoner exchange
Zelensky proposes prisoner swap, more captures likely
Zelensky has offered a possible prisoner swap for Ukrainian troops in Russian captivity.
He wrote on social media platform X: "Ukraine is ready to hand over Kim Jong Un's soldiers to him if he can organize their exchange for our warriors who are being held captive in Russia."
He added that more North Korean soldiers would probably be captured by Kyiv.
Denial stance
Russia and North Korea deny troop deployment claims
Despite Ukraine, the United States, and South Korea accusing North Korea of sending over 10,000 troops to bolster Russian forces, neither Moscow nor Pyongyang has confirmed the deployment.
Reportedly, military cooperation between Russia and North Korea has deepened since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.
However, official confirmation or denial of these claims is still awaited from both the involved nations.