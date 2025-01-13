Indian H-1B holders in US are avoiding travel; know why
What's the story
Indian professionals on H-1B visas are said to be avoiding travel outside the United States amid fears of changes in visa rules.
The fears arise from ongoing discussions among supporters of President-elect Donald Trump about possible restrictions on these visas.
Employers and immigration lawyers have advised them to return before Trump takes office on January 20, The Strait Times reported.
Visa significance
H-1B visa: A pathway to US residency for Indian professionals
The H-1B visa is a temporary permit for skilled foreign workers with at least a bachelor's degree. It can be renewed every three years and serves as a pathway to permanent residency and a green card.
In 2023, 278,148 Indian professionals accounted for over 72% of issued and renewed H-1B visas. Chinese citizens followed at 12%.
Policy uncertainty
Trump's stance on H-1B visas remains unclear
The debate over H-1B visas became heated after Trump appointed Indian-born venture capitalist Sriram Krishnan to an AI advisory role.
Krishnan has pushed for removing "country caps for green cards" but hasn't spoken about H-1B visas.
While some of Trump's advisers are pro-high-skill immigration, his opinion on the program has been inconsistent.
During a 2016 Republican debate, he said, "We shouldn't have it. Very, very bad for workers."
Issue
Highest immigration in 2 decades
During his campaign, Trump made immigration a core issue, pointing out that 1.6 million people immigrated to the US in 2023, the highest number in two decades.
Supporters of the H-1B program, which began in 1990, note its role in filling crucial skill gaps in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) while also supporting the American economy.
The US Congress limits the H-1B visa to 85,000 professionals each year, and companies must show that it does not replace American labor.
Fear
'Not trying to claim anyone else's job'
Many Indian H-1B holders are now concerned that Trump would give in to mounting pressure to extend his tough immigration policy to regular visa holders as well.
"Our entire life is built on the unstable foundation of the H-1B. Trump is unpredictable, which makes me nervous," business intelligence developer Vasanth Kalyan told The Strait Times.
"I'm not trying to claim anyone else's job. I got mine rightfully, with qualifications," an Indian professor of health sciences at California State University, said.