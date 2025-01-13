What's the story

Suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been given a 3% salary hike in 2025, as part of the annual raise for government officials.

The Ministry of Personnel Management announced the change on January 12.

Consequently, Yoon's monthly income now amounts to KRW14.5 million (roughly $9,800), making his total annual salary for 2025 KRW262.6 million, up from KRW254.9 million last year.