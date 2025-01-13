South Korea: Suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol gets salary hike
What's the story
Suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been given a 3% salary hike in 2025, as part of the annual raise for government officials.
The Ministry of Personnel Management announced the change on January 12.
Consequently, Yoon's monthly income now amounts to KRW14.5 million (roughly $9,800), making his total annual salary for 2025 KRW262.6 million, up from KRW254.9 million last year.
Legal proceedings
Yoon's impeachment trial and ongoing investigations
Yoon has been suspended from his duties since December 14, 2024, after the National Assembly approved an impeachment bill against him.
This was after his failed attempt to declare martial law.
He is now facing a trial at the Constitutional Court to confirm his impeachment and a separate investigation for alleged insurrection and abuse of power.
Presidential privileges
Yoon's salary eligibility amid suspension
Despite his suspension, Yoon continues to get his salary as he holds the title of president until the Constitutional Court decides on his impeachment.
The court has a six-month deadline to examine the impeachment bill.
If upheld, Yoon will immediately lose all presidential privileges.
Under South Korean law, presidents get 95% of their salary for life after leaving office, along with benefits like secretarial support and financial aid for private offices.
Post-presidential benefits
Pension rights of former South Korean presidents
Former President Moon Jae-in has been getting a pension since May 2022 after leaving office.
In comparison, former president Park Geun-hye does not get a pension because of her impeachment in December 2016.
Former president Lee Myung-bak also lost his pension rights after being convicted of bribery in 2018 but was pardoned by Yoon in December 2022.