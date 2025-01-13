What's the story

Sweden has announced the deployment of up to three warships and a surveillance aircraft to the Baltic Sea. The move is part of a NATO effort to monitor critical infrastructure and Russia's "shadow fleet."

The decision comes after recent suspected sabotage incidents involving undersea cables in the region.

Addressing the matter, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Sweden is "neither at war nor at peace" at the Folk och Forsvars conference in Salen.