'Sweden neither at war nor peace': PM after deploying warships
What's the story
Sweden has announced the deployment of up to three warships and a surveillance aircraft to the Baltic Sea. The move is part of a NATO effort to monitor critical infrastructure and Russia's "shadow fleet."
The decision comes after recent suspected sabotage incidents involving undersea cables in the region.
Addressing the matter, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Sweden is "neither at war nor at peace" at the Folk och Forsvars conference in Salen.
Security address
PM Kristersson addresses Sweden's security concerns
Kristersson underscored that "hostile intent cannot be ruled out" in the case of the cable disruptions.
He stressed that Sweden is under "hybrid attacks and proxy wars," referring to Iran's alleged use of Swedish gangs for criminal activities.
"True peace requires freedom and the absence of serious conflicts between countries," he said, adding that those wanting peace must be "prepared for war."
This deployment is Sweden's first-ever sending of military forces to its immediate vicinity.
Security investment
Sweden's NATO contribution and future security plans
Kristersson had recently met Baltic Sea leaders in Helsinki, stressing the need to take these incidents seriously.
He highlighted domestic support for Sweden's NATO membership, saying, "Sweden is no longer a blue-eyed idealist on the sidelines."
The country spends 2.4% of its GDP on NATO, which is expected to increase to 2.6% in three years.
Spending on civil defense will also rise to 37.5 billion SEK by 2030, with plans for a new national cybersecurity center in the works.
Sabotage probe
Ongoing investigation into suspected cable sabotage
Commenting on the investigation into the Eagle S ship, which is suspected of damaging a cable between Finland and Estonia, he said it is ongoing.
A Swedish submarine rescue ship has since recovered the anchor used in the incident, he added.
Kristersson assured that Sweden does not make accusations without strong evidence but acknowledged that "hostile intent cannot be ruled out."