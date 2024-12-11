Summarize Simplifying... In short South Korean President Yoon is facing political turmoil, with key officials including himself arrested on insurrection charges amid fears of evidence tampering.

The opposition Democratic Party is preparing a second impeachment motion against Yoon, following a failed first attempt.

The opposition Democratic Party is preparing a second impeachment motion against Yoon, following a failed first attempt.

Despite agreeing to resign in exchange for the party not supporting his impeachment, Yoon is under investigation for alleged treason, with an independent counsel appointed to ensure unbiased proceedings.

Kim Yong-hyun is currently stable after his suicide attempt

South Korean police raid president's office, ex-defense minister attempts suicide

By Chanshimla Varah 12:12 pm Dec 11, 2024

What's the story South Korean authorities have raided the presidential office as part of an investigation into President Yoon Suk-yeol's martial law declaration. This comes after former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and senior police officials were arrested over their alleged involvement in the decree. While in custody, Kim allegedly attempted suicide but was stopped by correctional officers. His condition is now stable, confirmed Shin Yong-hae, commissioner-general of the Korea Correctional Service.

Arrests and suicide attempt amid political crisis

Kim was arrested on insurrection charges after the Seoul Central District Court issued a warrant over concerns of evidence tampering and the severity of the crime. Along with Kim, Cho Ji-ho, commissioner-general of the Korean National Police Agency, and Kim Bong-sik, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, were also arrested on similar charges. They can be detained for up to 48 hours without a formal arrest.

Opposition prepares for 2nd impeachment motion

The political unrest has prompted the main liberal opposition Democratic Party to prepare a second impeachment motion against Yoon. The first attempt failed as members of Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) boycotted the National Assembly. If successful, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo would temporarily take on presidential duties while the Constitutional Court deliberates on Yoon's fate.

Yoon agrees to step down, faces treason investigation

The PPP alleges to have gotten Yoon's agreement to resign in an orderly fashion in return for not backing his impeachment. This has been slammed by the opposition as similar to a "second coup." Yoon is also facing a criminal investigation for alleged treason, and prosecutors have placed a travel ban on him.

Independent counsel to investigate Yoon

On Tuesday, the National Assembly passed a bill appointing an independent special counsel to investigate Yoon and other officials. The decision was taken amid concerns of bias from public prosecutors, considering Yoon's previous role as South Korea's top prosecutor. Yoon shocked South Koreans on December 3 when he declared martial law in a late-night televised address, citing the necessity to "protect a liberal the country from the threats posed by north's communist forces" and "eliminate anti-state elements."