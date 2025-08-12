Typo error leads to murder accused getting bail in MP

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently had to recall an order after a typographical error led to a murder accused getting bail. The case, titled Halke Aadiwashi v State, involved two connected bail applications where the outcomes were interchanged. The mistake was brought to light on August 8 by the counsel for a co-accused in the same case, who pointed out that his client's bail plea was rejected, while the other was allowed due to this error.

Order recall HC admits mistake, recalls earlier orders Justice Rajesh Kumar Gupta of the Madhya Pradesh High Court agreed that there was a genuine mistake in the earlier orders. The judge recalled the orders that were initially passed on August 7, 2025, in both bail applications MCrC Nos31180/2025 and 28977/2025. The matter was then listed for further hearing on August 11 after recalling these orders.

Case background What is the case about? The case in question pertains to a July 5, 2024 incident where three men allegedly assaulted a man, resulting in his death. Halke and Dharmendra were accused of beating the victim with sticks, while Ashok allegedly threw a stone that hit the victim's chest. Both Halke and Ashok filed separate petitions seeking bail, which were listed together by the court.