SC to hear talaq-e-hasan matter in November: What's the process India Aug 12, 2025

The Supreme Court has listed the matter for hearing in November on whether Talaq-e-Hasan—a Muslim divorce method where a husband says "talaq" once a month for three months—should be allowed.

Critics say it's unfair and violates equality and dignity, while supporters point out it gives couples time to reflect between each step, unlike the instant triple talaq that was banned back in 2017.