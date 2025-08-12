SC to hear talaq-e-hasan matter in November: What's the process
The Supreme Court has listed the matter for hearing in November on whether Talaq-e-Hasan—a Muslim divorce method where a husband says "talaq" once a month for three months—should be allowed.
Critics say it's unfair and violates equality and dignity, while supporters point out it gives couples time to reflect between each step, unlike the instant triple talaq that was banned back in 2017.
How does it work?
Talaq-e-Hasan follows traditional Islamic guidelines: the husband pronounces "talaq" during his wife's non-menstrual period, waits for her next cycle, and repeats this up to three times if things can't be worked out.
The idea is to allow space for reconciliation before anything becomes final.
Court seeks input from women's, human rights commissions
The court has asked national women's, human rights, and child protection commissions for their views before making a decision.
This case could shape how religious practices balance with constitutional rights—a big deal since India banned instant triple talaq just eight years ago.