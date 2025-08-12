Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight: How to watch shooting stars

The Perseid meteor shower is caused by Earth passing through material shed by Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, an ancient celestial body over five billion years old. This comet visits the inner solar system every 133 years and will make its next close approach to Earth in 2126. Although it's the largest object to come near our planet, it won't pose a threat for thousands of years.

Viewing advice

Where and when to see the meteors

The meteors appear to originate from the constellation of Perseus, giving the shower its name. To maximize your chances of spotting these celestial wonders, look toward Saturn in the east-southeast or Ursa Major in the north. This year, a waning gibbous moon's brightness may make fainter meteors harder to see. Experts recommend heading out late at night to a dark location with as clear a horizon as possible and waiting up to 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust.