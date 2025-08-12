No, Parliament isn't considering making cows India's national animal India Aug 12, 2025

Union Minister S P Singh Baghel just cleared the air in Parliament—there are no plans to make the cow India's national animal.

He pointed out that, according to the Constitution, it's up to individual states to decide on animal preservation, not Parliament.

Still, government-backed cow welfare continues through the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, which has been supporting states and UTs since 2014.