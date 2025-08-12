Next Article
No, Parliament isn't considering making cows India's national animal
Union Minister S P Singh Baghel just cleared the air in Parliament—there are no plans to make the cow India's national animal.
He pointed out that, according to the Constitution, it's up to individual states to decide on animal preservation, not Parliament.
Still, government-backed cow welfare continues through the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, which has been supporting states and UTs since 2014.
Cow milk made up over half of India's milk supply
Baghel also highlighted how crucial cows are for India's dairy scene: in 2024 alone, cow milk made up about 53% of all milk produced nationwide.