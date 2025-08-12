Next Article
SC gives Delhi-NCR 8 weeks to remove all stray dogs
After a heartbreaking case where a six-year-old girl lost her life to rabies from a stray dog bite in the Delhi-NCR region, the Supreme Court has told authorities to act fast.
All stray dogs in Delhi-NCR must be collected and moved to shelters within eight weeks—no delays allowed.
Court's orders on dog shelters, helpline
The court wants proper shelters set up with staff, CCTV cameras, and sterilization for the dogs.
Authorities can't be stopped from moving strays off the streets.
Plus, a helpline for dog bites should go live within a week, with every complaint handled in just four hours—so help is never far away.