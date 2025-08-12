Explainer: What are deepfakes, how to spot them India Aug 12, 2025

In July 2025, a deepfake video of Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi went viral, claiming over 250 soldiers and six jets were lost in Operation Sindoor.

The catch? The general never said those words—the video used AI to fake his speech.

Officials and fact-checkers quickly called it out as digitally altered and urged everyone to watch out for misleading content.