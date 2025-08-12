Ex-Trinamool leader runs fake Interpol office in Noida; arrested

The Delhi Police has busted a fake international police station and Intelligence Bureau (IB) office in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The operation was masterminded by Bivas Adhikari, a former Trinamool Congress leader and Block Head from Birbhum, West Bengal. He had fled to Noida amid corruption probes back home and set up the bogus law enforcement setup with his associates, per India Today.

Scam operations Extortion under the guise of international legal authorities Adhikari and his associates allegedly sent fake notices to people in West Bengal, posing as international legal authorities. They extorted money under the pretext of resolving land disputes and securing bureaucratic favors. His son also played a role in the scam by using vehicles with Interpol stickers to lend an air of legitimacy to their operations.

Evidence recovered Evidence recovered from the site The police have recovered several items from the building where Adhikari operated his fake international police station. These include fake ID cards, a signboard, mobile phones, and cash. Multiple cases have already been registered against both Adhikari and his son in West Bengal for their alleged involvement in these scams.