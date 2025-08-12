Kamal Haasan was first choice for 'Main Hoon Na' villain
What's the story
Filmmaker Farah Khan recently revealed that she had approached veteran actor Kamal Haasan for a pivotal role in her directorial debut, Main Hoon Na. The film, released in 2004, starred Shah Rukh Khan and was a commercial success. In a recent vlog with Shruti Haasan, Khan said she had narrated the script to Haasan, but he politely declined the offer. "I went to Chennai to his office and narrated him the script, and he politely asked me to duck off."
Role rejection
'Main Hoon Na': Cast and plot
Khan had initially envisioned Haasan for the role of antagonist Raghavan Dutta, which eventually went to Suniel Shetty. The film also featured Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao. It was made on a budget of ₹25 crore and grossed over ₹70 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk. The story follows Major Ram Prasad Sharma (played by Shah Rukh), who goes undercover as a college student while protecting a general's daughter and searching for his estranged stepbrother.
Upcoming project
Sequel to 'Main Hoon Na' in the works
The film's catchy songs like Main Hoon Na and Tumse Milke, along with its action sequences, contributed to its popularity. Now, nearly two decades later, Khan and Shah Rukh are reportedly working on a sequel under Red Chillies Entertainment. A source close to the project revealed earlier this year that "Farah has come up with an idea for the sequel."