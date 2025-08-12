Kamal Haasan was first choice for 'Main Hoon Na' villain

Farah Khan wanted Kamal Haasan in 'Main Hoon Na'

By Apoorva Rastogi Aug 12, 2025

What's the story

Filmmaker Farah Khan recently revealed that she had approached veteran actor Kamal Haasan for a pivotal role in her directorial debut, Main Hoon Na. The film, released in 2004, starred Shah Rukh Khan and was a commercial success. In a recent vlog with Shruti Haasan, Khan said she had narrated the script to Haasan, but he politely declined the offer. "I went to Chennai to his office and narrated him the script, and he politely asked me to duck off."