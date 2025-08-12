Karnataka minister calls ouster 'big conspiracy;' to meet Rahul Gandhi
What's the story
Former Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna has claimed that his dismissal from the state Cabinet was part of a "big conspiracy." Rajanna said he will try to clear up this misunderstanding with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Speaking to reporters, Rajanna had admitted that discrepancies in the voter list, which Gandhi called "vote theft" in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura constituency, occurred while the Congress was in power.
Controversial statements
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reacts
"When was the voter list prepared? It was prepared when our own government was in power. At that time, were everyone just sitting quietly with eyes closed... These irregularities happened right in front of our eyes -- we should feel ashamed. We didn't take care of it at the time," Rajanna had said. The remarks led to a huge row within the party, and the Karnataka government formally notified Rajanna's removal from the Council of Ministers on Monday.
Official notification
Karnataka government issues notification for Rajanna's dismissal
Late in the evening, Rajanna alleged that there was a conspiracy behind his removal, saying, "I won't give any details now, you can use the word resignation, ouster or let go, but behind all this there is a big conspiracy and planning." "When, where this has happened and by who I will inform when the time is right....I will go to Delhi meet Rahul Gandhi, AICC president and KC Venugopal to clarify the misunderstanding they have," he said.
Future plans
Ouster sought by Gandhi
According to reports, Rajanna's ouster from the cabinet was sought by Gandhi, who has been leading the party's campaign against the Narendra Modi government and the Election Commission over allegations of "vote theft." The party leadership believes Rajanna's remark that the Congress should also accept responsibility for the alleged irregularities in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment has undermined the party's attack against the BJP government at the Centre.