Lok Sabha passes new Income Tax Bill without debate

The Lok Sabha has passed the revised Income Tax (No. 2) Bill, 2025, and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bills were introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and passed without any debate amid opposition protests over Bihar's electoral roll revision. The Income Tax (No. 2) Bill seeks to consolidate and amend the Income Tax Act of 1961, while the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill will amend the 1961 act and the Finance Act of 2025.