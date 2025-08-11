'They'll...have no accommodation shortage now': Modi after inaugurating MP flats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated 184 newly-constructed Type-VII multi-story flats for Members of Parliament (MPs) at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, New Delhi. The PM expressed hope that these new residences would bring joy to the MPs and put an end to the shortage of accommodation dedicated to MPs. He said, "When the MPs will be free from their own issues, they will be able to contribute their time and energy to solve the issues of the general public."

River tribute Towers named after India's major rivers PM Modi said, "I have got the opportunity to inaugurate the residential complex for my associates. The four towers, Krishna, Godavari, Kosi, Hooghly, named after India's greatest rivers, which gives life to everyone, will inspire the lives of the public representatives, by filling them with a new wave of joy." He also took a jibe at the opposition, saying some might see Bihar elections instead of appreciating the river names.

Construction appreciation PM thanks engineers, workers The PM also thanked the engineers and workers who built these new residences. He said, "I also express my gratitude to the engineers and construction workers related to the construction of these flats." The complex is designed to be self-sufficient and is equipped with a full-range of modern amenities to address the functional needs of the MPs.

Economic impact Economic benefits of new flats PM Modi also highlighted the economic benefits of these new flats. "The rent for the buildings where various ministries used to run stood at Rs 1.5 thousand crores. This was a direct waste of the country's funds," he said. Since 2014, around 350 such residences have been constructed as part of a movement toward "Viksit Bharat."