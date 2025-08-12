JSW Cement IPO allotment today: How to check status online

JSW Cement, a leading player in the green cement space, is set to finalize the basis of allotment for its ₹3,600 crore initial public offering (IPO) today. The offer was open from August 7-11 and witnessed a strong overall subscription of 7.7 times, driven by institutional interest. The QIB category was subscribed 15.8 times while the NII and retail portions were subscribed 10.97 times and 1.81 times, respectively.

Status verification How to check allotment status online Investors can check their allotment status through Kfin Technologies, the registrar for JSW Cement's IPO. To do this, they need to visit the Kfintech IPO allotment status page and select 'JSW Cement' from a dropdown list. After entering their PAN number, application number or DP/Client ID and clicking 'Search,' they can view their allotment details. Alternatively, investors can also verify their IPO allotment status via BSE's website by selecting "Equity" and "JSW Cement" from the dropdown menu.

Upcoming actions Key details about the IPO Refunds for unallotted applications and shares' credit to successful investors' demat accounts are likely on August 13. The stock will list on both BSE and NSE on August 14. JSW Cement, part of the JSW Group, operates seven plants across India with a grinding capacity of 20.6 million tons per annum. The IPO included a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,600 crore and an OFS by promoters worth ₹2,000 crore at ₹139-147/share with a lot size of 102 shares.