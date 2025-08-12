Next Article
Alkem's Q1 profit jumps 21% YoY, beats estimates
Alkem Laboratories kicked off FY26 with a strong start—revenue climbed 11% year-on-year to ₹3,371 crore and net profit surged 21.45% to ₹668 crore, both beating analyst forecasts.
The upbeat results sent Alkem's stock up more than 6.5% today.
Strong sales growth in India and US
Alkem's growth wasn't just about higher prices—the company actually sold more products too.
Sales in India jumped 12%, while US sales rose nearly 9%.
This focus on high-value segments and keeping operations efficient helped boost profits and margins.
CEO highlights disciplined strategy execution
CEO Dr. Vikas Gupta credits "disciplined strategy execution" and smart investments for these results, especially as Alkem expands beyond the US.
Investors clearly liked what they saw, with shares hitting ₹5,168 after the announcement.