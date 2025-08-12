Alkem's Q1 profit jumps 21% YoY, beats estimates

Alkem's growth wasn't just about higher prices—the company actually sold more products too. Sales in India jumped 12%, while US sales rose nearly 9%. This focus on high-value segments and keeping operations efficient helped boost profits and margins.

CEO highlights disciplined strategy execution

CEO Dr. Vikas Gupta credits "disciplined strategy execution" and smart investments for these results, especially as Alkem expands beyond the US.

Investors clearly liked what they saw, with shares hitting ₹5,168 after the announcement.