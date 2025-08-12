Next Article
IN-SPACe awards ₹1,200cr contract for India's 1st private EO satellite
Pixxel, leading a Bengaluru-based consortium of space tech companies, just scored a ₹1,200 crore contract from IN-SPACe to build and launch India's first private Earth Observation (EO) satellite constellation.
This all-Indian project will see 12 high-tech satellites in orbit by 2029—designed, built, and launched right here at home.
The project will boost India's space economy and create skilled jobs
These satellites will help track climate changes, manage disasters, support farmers, monitor coasts, and strengthen security—all with cutting-edge imaging tech.
The project is set to create thousands of skilled jobs and could help grow India's space economy from $8.4 billion in 2022 to a projected $44 billion by 2033.
Plus, it's another big step toward making India self-reliant in space technology.