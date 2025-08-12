IN-SPACe awards ₹1,200cr contract for India's 1st private EO satellite

The project will boost India's space economy and create skilled jobs

These satellites will help track climate changes, manage disasters, support farmers, monitor coasts, and strengthen security—all with cutting-edge imaging tech.

The project is set to create thousands of skilled jobs and could help grow India's space economy from $8.4 billion in 2022 to a projected $44 billion by 2033.

Plus, it's another big step toward making India self-reliant in space technology.