Adani tops Hurun list of most valuable 1st-gen family businesses
Hurun's latest list of India's most valuable first-gen family businesses is out, and the Adani family leads again with a massive ₹14 lakh crore valuation from their companies.
Right behind are the Poonawallas (Serum Institute, ₹2.3 lakh crore) and Divis (Divi's Laboratories, ₹1.8 lakh crore), showing just how much these families have shaped India's business scene.
Next-gen involvement and sector spread
These top families together represent over ₹18 lakh crore across sectors like infrastructure and pharma—pretty wild for businesses started in one generation.
The report also points out that many next-gen members are already involved, hinting at a shift toward long-term legacy building.
It's a real look at how innovation and hustle can turn new ventures into industry giants in today's India.