Production milestone! Ather Energy rolls out its 5,00,000th electric scooter

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy has achieved a major milestone by rolling out its 5,00,000th electric scooter from its Hosur manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu . The landmark unit was the company's latest family-focused model, the Rizta. Since its launch last year, Rizta has quickly become one of Ather's strongest growth drivers.

Growth trajectory Journey from niche to full-range EV manufacturer Over the years, Ather has transformed from a niche performance EV brand to a full-range manufacturer catering to both family and enthusiast riders. The company has also expanded aggressively across middle and northern India, entering several tier-2 and tier-3 cities. This expansion strategy is in line with Ather's goal of making its growing product lineup and charging infrastructure more accessible.

Production capacity Expansion of manufacturing capabilities Ather currently operates two facilities in Hosur, one for vehicle assembly and another for battery production, with a combined capacity of 4.2 lakh scooters per year. To meet growing demand, the company is setting up a third facility, Factory 3.0, at Bidkin in Maharashtra. The new facility will be built in two phases on Industry 4.0 principles, and once both phases are operational, Ather's total installed capacity will reach 1.42 million (or 14.2 lakh) electric two-wheelers per year.