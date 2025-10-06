Ola Electric becomes India's first company certified for in-house motor

Ola Electric has become the first Indian two-wheeler EV manufacturer to get government certification for its in-house developed ferrite motor. The Bengaluru-based company announced this major milestone in a statement. The new motor technology eliminates the need for imported rare-earth motors with permanent magnets, thus reducing costs and mitigating supply chain risks.

Certification details Certification awarded by Global Automotive Research Centre The certification was awarded by the Global Automotive Research Centre in Tamil Nadu. This came after Ola Electric's ferrite motor passed rigorous performance verification and mandatory motor power tests as per AIS 041 standards. These standards are issued by the Automotive Research Association of India under India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Performance comparison Performance on par with rare-earth permanent magnet motors The tests conducted as part of the certification process showed that Ola Electric's in-house developed ferrite motor performs just as well as rare-earth permanent magnet motors. This was true for both 7kW and 11kW variants. The company first unveiled its innovative ferrite motor at its annual 'Sankalp 2025' event in August this year.