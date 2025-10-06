Ola Electric becomes India's first company certified for in-house motor
What's the story
Ola Electric has become the first Indian two-wheeler EV manufacturer to get government certification for its in-house developed ferrite motor. The Bengaluru-based company announced this major milestone in a statement. The new motor technology eliminates the need for imported rare-earth motors with permanent magnets, thus reducing costs and mitigating supply chain risks.
Certification details
Certification awarded by Global Automotive Research Centre
The certification was awarded by the Global Automotive Research Centre in Tamil Nadu. This came after Ola Electric's ferrite motor passed rigorous performance verification and mandatory motor power tests as per AIS 041 standards. These standards are issued by the Automotive Research Association of India under India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Performance comparison
Performance on par with rare-earth permanent magnet motors
The tests conducted as part of the certification process showed that Ola Electric's in-house developed ferrite motor performs just as well as rare-earth permanent magnet motors. This was true for both 7kW and 11kW variants. The company first unveiled its innovative ferrite motor at its annual 'Sankalp 2025' event in August this year.
Technological advancement
Motor to be integrated into entire product lineup
Ola Electric's ferrite motor promises efficiency, performance, and durability on par with rare-earth permanent magnet motors. However, it does so at a much lower cost and without the risk of supply chain fluctuations. The company plans to integrate this certified motor into its entire product lineup. This move is expected to improve performance, affordability, and sustainability for millions of Indian consumers.