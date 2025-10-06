Next Article
Flytta, KPTL, Dalmia Cement launch India's 1st electric cement truck
Auto
Flytta, along with Kalyani Powertrain Limited (KPTL) and Dalmia Cement, has just launched India's first retrofitted electric truck for heavy-duty use.
This 13-tonne truck is built to handle tough routes like those used in cement transport and will start running on the Yadwad-Goa corridor.
The project brings together the strengths of all 3 companies
The project brings together Flytta's logistics know-how, KPTL's engineering skills, and Dalmia Cement's focus on sustainability.
The first trucks are already on the road, with about 200 more planned soon.
Leaders from all three companies say this move is a big step toward cutting carbon emissions and emphasize the need for better EV infrastructure for industrial transport.