Ather Energy rolls out its 500,000th electric scooter
Auto
Ather Energy just rolled out its 500,000th electric scooter—the Rizta—at its Tamil Nadu plant, marking a big moment for the Indian EV space.
Co-founder Swapnil Jain says this shows how serious Ather is about quality and its reliable manufacturing ecosystem.
Ather is expanding into more metro and tier-2 cities
Ather isn't slowing down: it's expanding into more metro and tier-2 cities, with a new plant in Maharashtra set to boost annual capacity to 1.42 million scooters.
Since starting up in 2013, Ather's also built one of the biggest EV charging networks—Ather Grid—with over 4,000 chargers worldwide, making it easier for more people to go electric.