Ather Energy rolls out its 500,000th electric scooter

Ather is expanding into more metro and tier-2 cities

Ather isn't slowing down: it's expanding into more metro and tier-2 cities, with a new plant in Maharashtra set to boost annual capacity to 1.42 million scooters.

Since starting up in 2013, Ather's also built one of the biggest EV charging networks—Ather Grid—with over 4,000 chargers worldwide, making it easier for more people to go electric.