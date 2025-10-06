Next Article
Ola Electric gets certification for rare-earth-free ferrite motor
Auto
Ola Electric just made history as the first two-wheeler EV brand to get official certification for its in-house, rare-earth-free ferrite motor.
The Global Automotive Research Centre in Tamil Nadu gave the green light under India's latest transport standards.
This new tech was first shown off at Ola's Sankalp 2025 event this year.
What does this mean for Ola?
Ola's ferrite motor delivers the same efficiency and durability as rare-earth permanent magnet motors but skips expensive rare earth materials—making production cheaper and less risky for supply chains.
With this certification, Ola can roll out these motors across its product lineup, aiming for more affordable and eco-friendly rides—even as their stock price has taken a dip lately.