Dacia's Hipster is an ultra-compact EV that fits 4 people

The Hipster could cost under €20,000

The Hipster keeps things simple and wallet-friendly with features like fabric door straps, a mesh bench up front, and 11 anchor points for add-ons like cup holders or lights.

Dacia says its lightweight build means you'll likely only need to charge it twice a week.

Safety basics are covered with airbags up front.

If EU rules for ultra-compact EVs kick in soon, automakers could potentially offer models like the Hipster for under €20,000—making such cars some of the most accessible new EVs around.