Dacia's Hipster is an ultra-compact EV that fits 4 people
Dacia just revealed the Hipster, a super-compact electric car designed to make EVs more affordable and practical.
It's only about 118-inch long but fits four seats and can carry plenty of stuff if you fold down the back bench.
The sharp, boxy look isn't just for style—it helps squeeze out extra interior space.
The Hipster could cost under €20,000
The Hipster keeps things simple and wallet-friendly with features like fabric door straps, a mesh bench up front, and 11 anchor points for add-ons like cup holders or lights.
Dacia says its lightweight build means you'll likely only need to charge it twice a week.
Safety basics are covered with airbags up front.
If EU rules for ultra-compact EVs kick in soon, automakers could potentially offer models like the Hipster for under €20,000—making such cars some of the most accessible new EVs around.