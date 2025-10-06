Triumph Street Triple to get sporty RX, Moto2 variants soon

Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up to launch sportier versions of its popular naked street bike, the Street Triple. A recent update from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has confirmed the development of these new models: RX and Moto2. The company had previously offered both these versions but had discontinued them over time. Now, it looks like Triumph is ready to bring them back into production.

Design Street Triple RX will be a sportier offering The bigger Speed Triple is already available in RX trim in select markets. Triumph has made some tweaks to make it sportier than its standard version. These include a clip-on handlebar, aggressively positioned footpegs, a machine top yoke, Akrapovic exhaust system, and an Ohlins SD EC electronic steering damper. While the steering damper may be overkill for Street Triple RX, other features could be carried over from its bigger sibling to give this variant a sportier edge.

Exclusive features The Moto2 edition shall come with premium features The Moto2 edition was a limited offering for the 2023 and 2024 models of the Street Triple. It came with an eye-catching yellow paint scheme, carbon fiber bodywork, a clip-on handlebar, and fully-adjustable Ohlins NIX30 front forks. While these features could make a comeback in the latest Moto2 trim, Triumph may also consider adding an Ohlins TTX36 rear mono-shock this time around to enhance performance.