Dacia reveals 1st-ever hybrid Sandero Stepway with new look

Hybrid setup could boost Sandero's appeal

Under the hood, there's a new 1.8L gasoline engine paired with two electric motors for 155hp, letting you drive up to 80% on electric power in the city.

This hybrid setup applies to the Sandero Stepway and Jogger, not the standard Sandero. There are also more budget-friendly engine options if you want to keep things simple.

With Sandero already topping Europe's sales charts for years (over 300k sold in 2024), this move into hybrids could make it even more appealing—especially if you want something green.