Dacia reveals 1st-ever hybrid Sandero Stepway with new look
Dacia just dropped its first-ever hybrid Sandero Stepway for late 2026, giving the popular hatchback a fresh look and some serious tech upgrades.
The facelift brings sharper headlights, a new grille, pixel-style LED taillights, and bold colors like Amber Yellow.
Inside, you get a larger 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto—plus handy extras like an induction charging pad and automatic headlights.
Hybrid setup could boost Sandero's appeal
Under the hood, there's a new 1.8L gasoline engine paired with two electric motors for 155hp, letting you drive up to 80% on electric power in the city.
This hybrid setup applies to the Sandero Stepway and Jogger, not the standard Sandero. There are also more budget-friendly engine options if you want to keep things simple.
With Sandero already topping Europe's sales charts for years (over 300k sold in 2024), this move into hybrids could make it even more appealing—especially if you want something green.