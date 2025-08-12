Zydus Lifesciences reports 3.3% rise in net profit

The company's operating margin slipped a bit (now at 31.8%), but profit before tax still edged up by 1.1%. Zydus put about 7% of its revenue into research and development—showing they're serious about new ideas even as margins tighten.

Sales in India rose almost 6%, while US sales were up too (2.9%).

International markets really took off with a huge 36.8% boost, and their API business climbed over 11%.

Not everything was rosy though—earnings from alliances dropped sharply by nearly 28%.

The company will chat more about these results with investors at their earnings call on August 12, so stay tuned if you want the inside scoop!