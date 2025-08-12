Zydus Lifesciences reports 3.3% rise in net profit
Zydus Lifesciences just reported a 3.3% jump in net profit for the April-June 2025 quarter, reaching ₹1,466.8 crore.
Revenue also grew by nearly 6%, landing at ₹6,573.7 crore compared to last year.
Operating margin slipped a bit
The company's operating margin slipped a bit (now at 31.8%), but profit before tax still edged up by 1.1%.
Zydus put about 7% of its revenue into research and development—showing they're serious about new ideas even as margins tighten.
Sales in India rose almost 6%
Sales in India rose almost 6%, while US sales were up too (2.9%).
International markets really took off with a huge 36.8% boost, and their API business climbed over 11%.
Not everything was rosy though—earnings from alliances dropped sharply by nearly 28%.
The company will chat more about these results with investors at their earnings call on August 12, so stay tuned if you want the inside scoop!