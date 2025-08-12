European markets rise as US-China trade war truce extends Business Aug 12, 2025

European markets got a boost this Tuesday as the US and China agreed to hit pause on new tariffs for 90 more days, pushing any big trade moves back to November 10.

The STOXX 600 index was up 0.4% early in the day, and most regional markets followed suit.

This truce gives leaders Trump and Xi some breathing room for future talks, but everyone's also watching upcoming US inflation data to see what it means for the bigger economic picture.