European markets rise as US-China trade war truce extends
European markets got a boost this Tuesday as the US and China agreed to hit pause on new tariffs for 90 more days, pushing any big trade moves back to November 10.
The STOXX 600 index was up 0.4% early in the day, and most regional markets followed suit.
This truce gives leaders Trump and Xi some breathing room for future talks, but everyone's also watching upcoming US inflation data to see what it means for the bigger economic picture.
Trade tensions still a concern
Some big names saw sharp moves: UBS dipped 0.9% after an investor sold shares, while Sartorius jumped 3.6% thanks to a fresh "Buy" rating from Jefferies.
Vestas Wind Systems climbed after landing new US orders, and Spirax Group soared by 16% on strong earnings.
Despite today's upbeat numbers, investors aren't letting their guard down—trade tensions are still simmering, and there's plenty of uncertainty about what happens next for global growth.