Sensex gains 122 points, Nifty settles near 24,625 mark

Market stays upbeat as investors await global event risks

Despite some financial stocks like Bajaj Finance slipping (down 1.37%), most of the market stayed upbeat: out of over 4,000 traded stocks on BSE, more advanced than declined.

Sector performance was a mixed bag—auto and tech did well, but financial services dipped slightly.

All this comes as investors look ahead to global events like the Trump-Putin summit and keep an eye on strong mutual fund inflows in July—even with foreign selling pressure and a weaker rupee in play.