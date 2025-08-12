Sensex gains 122 points, Nifty settles near 24,625 mark
On Tuesday, the Sensex and Nifty50 saw a modest rise—Sensex gained 122 points to hit 80,726, while Nifty50 was up nearly 39 points at 24,624.
The spotlight was on Maruti Suzuki and Tech Mahindra, with both stocks leading the pack in gains.
Maruti Suzuki jumped 2.48%, reaching ₹12,910 per share, and Tech Mahindra climbed 2.27%.
Market stays upbeat as investors await global event risks
Despite some financial stocks like Bajaj Finance slipping (down 1.37%), most of the market stayed upbeat: out of over 4,000 traded stocks on BSE, more advanced than declined.
Sector performance was a mixed bag—auto and tech did well, but financial services dipped slightly.
All this comes as investors look ahead to global events like the Trump-Putin summit and keep an eye on strong mutual fund inflows in July—even with foreign selling pressure and a weaker rupee in play.