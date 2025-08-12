Shares of Infosys gain 0.15% on Q1 results

Fresh ESOP plan for employees

Infosys reported Q1 FY25 revenue of ₹42,279cr (up from ₹39,315cr last year) and net profit of ₹6,924cr (vs ₹6,374cr last year).

On top of that, they've rolled out a fresh ESOP plan for employees this August and teamed up with ABN AMRO to build a lending platform.

Shareholders also got a final dividend of ₹22 per share earlier this summer—proof that Infosys is staying active both financially and strategically.