Shares of Infosys gain 0.15% on Q1 results
Infosys shares nudged up by 0.15% on Tuesday, trading at ₹1,430.30 after the company posted solid growth in its latest quarterly results.
The IT giant's steady rise keeps it firmly in the Nifty 50 spotlight and shows its continued influence in India's tech scene.
Fresh ESOP plan for employees
Infosys reported Q1 FY25 revenue of ₹42,279cr (up from ₹39,315cr last year) and net profit of ₹6,924cr (vs ₹6,374cr last year).
On top of that, they've rolled out a fresh ESOP plan for employees this August and teamed up with ABN AMRO to build a lending platform.
Shareholders also got a final dividend of ₹22 per share earlier this summer—proof that Infosys is staying active both financially and strategically.