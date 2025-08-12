Amitabh Bachchan's 'KBC 17' gets new twists; everything to know

The popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan , has completed 25 years and is now back with its 17th season. The premiere episode of the new season came out on Monday at 9:00pm. The latest edition of the show introduces several new twists to keep viewers engaged. Here's everything you need to know about the changes in KBC 17 .

New twist New 'Jaldi Five' round The first major change in KBC 17 is the introduction of a new round called "Jaldi Five." In this round, two contestants are selected from the "Fastest Finger First" segment. These two contestants compete against each other and the clock to answer five questions correctly. The first contestant to answer the fifth question correctly gets to sit on the hot seat opposite Bachchan and play for a chance to win the ultimate prize.

New lifeline New lifeline: 'Sanket Suchak' KBC 17 has also introduced a new lifeline called "Sanket Suchak." The details of this lifeline are yet to be fully revealed, but it is expected to provide contestants with hints or expert opinions on the correct answers. This addition is part of the show's efforts to celebrate its 25-year-long journey.