'KBC 17': When, where to watch Amitabh Bachchan's iconic show

Amitabh Bachchan is returning as the iconic host of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) for its 17th season. The popular quiz show will premiere on Sony TV on August 11 (Monday) at 9:00pm. It will also be available for streaming on SonyLIV and OTTplay Premium. The new season promises to deliver a fresh set of questions that will challenge contestants' general knowledge.

Special season What to expect from 'KBC 17' KBC is celebrating its silver jubilee this year. The makers have promised that KBC 17 will be one of the "most sought-after shows on Indian television." "The opening episode will not only present some new announcements but also bring with it a fresh wave of excitement."

Host's anticipation Bachchan's nervousness ahead of new season Bachchan, who has been the face of KBC since its inception in 2000 and has hosted all seasons except the third, recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming season. He confessed to feeling nervous as he began filming for KBC 17. "At work...early rise, early work...first day of KBC new season...and as always...the nerves...the shaking knees the apprehension," he wrote on his blog. The veteran actor also expressed his wishes and prayers for the contestants and audience of the show.