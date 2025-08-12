India added to UK's 'Deport Now Appeal Later' list 

The United Kingdom has expanded its "Deport Now Appeal Later" list to 23 countries, including India. This is a major expansion from the previous list of eight countries. The initiative allows foreign criminals to be deported immediately after their sentencing, before their appeals are heard. Those deported can appeal their deportation from their country via video technology if their human rights claims are denied. The move comes as part of the UK's efforts to curb rising immigration and improve security.

Official statement Foreign nationals can't manipulate UK's immigration system: Cooper UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper stressed the importance of the scheme, saying, "For far too long, foreign criminals have been exploiting our immigration system." She added, "Those who commit crimes in our country cannot be allowed to manipulate the system, which is why we are restoring control and sending a clear message that our laws must be respected and will be enforced."

Diplomatic efforts We are leading diplomatic efforts to swiftly return foreign criminals The UK government stated that talks with other nations are ongoing to join the initiative. "Under this scheme, we're investing in international partnerships that uphold our security and make our streets safer," said Foreign Secretary David Lammy. According to the Home Office, the new strategy will lower the burden on British taxpayers, as offenders from these nations have previously remained in the UK after serving their prison sentences.