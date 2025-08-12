Bihar voter list revision: SC says no 1 should suffer
The Supreme Court is hearing petitions challenging the Election Commission's (EC) push for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's voter list ahead of the upcoming state polls.
Critics say the revised rolls still include names of people who have passed away and that some voters were unfairly removed.
What happens next could shape voting lists across India
Accurate voter lists are crucial for fair elections.
The EC says no eligible voter will be dropped without notice or a chance to respond, and promises more transparency by sharing draft data in August before finalizing in September.
The Supreme Court is keeping a close eye, reminding everyone that updating rolls shouldn't come at the cost of anyone's rights—especially those from marginalized communities.
