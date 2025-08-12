Bihar voter list revision: SC says no 1 should suffer

What happens next could shape voting lists across India

Accurate voter lists are crucial for fair elections.

The EC says no eligible voter will be dropped without notice or a chance to respond, and promises more transparency by sharing draft data in August before finalizing in September.

The Supreme Court is keeping a close eye, reminding everyone that updating rolls shouldn't come at the cost of anyone's rights—especially those from marginalized communities.

