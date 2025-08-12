Lok Sabha speaker forms panel to probe Justice Yashwant Varma 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has announced a three-member panel to investigate allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma. The committee comprises Supreme Court Justice Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and Karnataka High Court senior advocate BV Acharya. Birla has also accepted an impeachment motion against Justice Varma, signed by 146 Members of Parliament. He said, "The Parliament is united against corruption. We have accepted the impeachment motion... People have faith in the judiciary."

Investigation process Panel's findings will be submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker The three-member panel has the authority to summon evidence and cross-examine witnesses. Its findings will be submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker, who will then present them to the House. If found guilty, a motion will be put to vote in both Houses of Parliament before being sent to the President for approval.

Controversial allegations Controversy began when firefighters discovered burnt cash in March Justice Varma is at the center of the controversy after a fire at his residence in Delhi on March 14, which led to firefighters discovering unaccounted cash. Although he denied any connection to the cash, an in-house panel of the Supreme Court recommended his impeachment based on its findings. The recommendation was sent to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.