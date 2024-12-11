Summarize Simplifying... In short In a humorous twist, former US President Trump referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "Governor" and suggested Canada become the 51st US state.

Amidst this, Trump's threat of imposing a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico has been met with concern by Trudeau, who warns of the potential hardship for both nations.

Trump's comments have sparked a lively debate, with Canada's Immigration Minister likening the situation to an episode of South Park.

Trump dined with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago

Trump mocks 'governor' Trudeau, says Canada should become 51st state

What's the story President-elect Donald Trump has once again taken a dig at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him the "Governor of the Great State of Canada" on Truth Social. The remark came after the two leaders dined together at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. During their talks, Trump warned of slapping a 25% tariff on Canadian imports if Canada doesn't stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking into the US.

Tariff tensions

Trump's tariff threats and Trudeau's response

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada." "I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in-depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!" Trump had apparently also joked about Canada becoming the 51st state during his dinner with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago last month.

Tariff impact

Trudeau highlights potential impact of proposed tariffs

Meanwhile, Trudeau, addressing Trump's tariff threats at a Halifax Chamber of Commerce event, noted that such tariffs would only raise costs for Americans dependent on Canadian exports such as steel and aluminum. He stressed that these tariffs would create hardship for both Canadians and Americans. Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller dismissed Trump's comment, stating that "it sounds like we're living in an episode of South Park."

Humorous rebuttal

Canada's response to Trump's tariff threats

Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as increase tariffs currently in place on China. He also stated that he informed Trudeau at the dinner that Canada must either reinforce its border to prevent migrants and drugs from entering the US or suffer trade sanctions. Over the last year, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials intercepted approximately 198,000 persons crossing into the US from Canada.