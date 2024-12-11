Trump mocks 'governor' Trudeau, says Canada should become 51st state
President-elect Donald Trump has once again taken a dig at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him the "Governor of the Great State of Canada" on Truth Social. The remark came after the two leaders dined together at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. During their talks, Trump warned of slapping a 25% tariff on Canadian imports if Canada doesn't stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking into the US.
Trump's tariff threats and Trudeau's response
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada." "I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in-depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!" Trump had apparently also joked about Canada becoming the 51st state during his dinner with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago last month.
Trudeau highlights potential impact of proposed tariffs
Meanwhile, Trudeau, addressing Trump's tariff threats at a Halifax Chamber of Commerce event, noted that such tariffs would only raise costs for Americans dependent on Canadian exports such as steel and aluminum. He stressed that these tariffs would create hardship for both Canadians and Americans. Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller dismissed Trump's comment, stating that "it sounds like we're living in an episode of South Park."
Canada's response to Trump's tariff threats
Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as increase tariffs currently in place on China. He also stated that he informed Trudeau at the dinner that Canada must either reinforce its border to prevent migrants and drugs from entering the US or suffer trade sanctions. Over the last year, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials intercepted approximately 198,000 persons crossing into the US from Canada.