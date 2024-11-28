Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk, a known Trump supporter, recently stirred controversy by using an offensive term to mock actor Ben Stiller on his social media platform, X.

This was in response to Stiller's comments about the challenges of making edgy comedies like 'Tropic Thunder' in today's climate.

This was in response to Stiller's comments about the challenges of making edgy comedies like 'Tropic Thunder' in today's climate.

Stiller, who directed and starred in the film, had expressed doubts about its feasibility now, citing both societal and economic factors.

Elon Musk sparks backlash for calling Ben Stiller 'full retard'

Musk uses offensive slur to mock Ben Stiller: Here's why

By Tanvi Gupta 02:16 pm Nov 28, 202402:16 pm

What's the story Tesla CEO Elon Musk has courted controversy after using an offensive slur to mock actor Ben Stiller. The feud started after Stiller said he was skeptical about making his 2008 film Tropic Thunder in today's sociopolitical climate. In response, Musk tweeted a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline reading "Ben Stiller says woke America killed 'edgier' comedy," and captioned it with "Damn he went full r—d."

Scene repost

Musk shared 'Tropic Thunder' clip featuring controversial term

Musk—a vocal Donald Trump supporter—further stirred the pot by sharing a clip from Tropic Thunder on his social media platform X. The scene features Stiller and co-star Robert Downey Jr. ( who backed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential elections) using the same offensive term Musk used in his post. In this particular scene, Stiller's character discusses feeling "r—d" while portraying another character, Jack, to which Downey's character advises him to "never go full r—d."

Twitter Post

Musk shared the clip of the scene

Film feasibility

Stiller's doubts about making 'Tropic Thunder' today

Stiller's comments that prompted Musk's response were made during an interview with Collider. The actor called the decision to make Tropic Thunder "dicey" and doubted its viability in today's environment. "Obviously, in this environment, edgier comedy is just harder to do," Stiller said. He also admitted that making such a film on a large scale would be difficult due to economic factors.

Director's role

Stiller credited Spielberg for 'Tropic Thunder's original production

Stiller credited the successful production of Tropic Thunder 16 years ago to director Steven Spielberg and DreamWorks. "I think even at the time we were fortunate to get it made, and I credit that, actually, to Steven Spielberg and DreamWorks," he said. The actor also spoke about the controversy of Downey's character using blackface in the film, calling it "incredibly dicey."

Actor's perspective

Stiller explained his motivation behind 'Tropic Thunder'

Stiller clarified his initial motivation for taking on Tropic Thunder, saying the joke was obvious—it was about actors doing anything to win awards. But he confessed that in today's climate, he might not have done it. "But now, in this environment, I don't even know if I would have ventured to do it, to tell you the truth. I'm being honest." So far, Stiller has not reacted to Musk's post on X.

Summary

Here's a little 'Tropic Thunder' recap

A satirical action-comedy helmed by Stiller—who also stars alongside Downey Jr., Jack Black, and Tom Cruise—Tropic Thunder follows a group of actors who are filming a war movie in the jungles of Southeast Asia. When their director is injured, they find themselves stranded in real combat situations, believing it's still part of the movie. The film humorously explores Hollywood's obsession with fame, egos, and the entertainment industry's behind-the-scenes antics.