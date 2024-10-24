Summarize Simplifying... In short Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau is facing pressure from his own party members to resign, following recent electoral losses and a diplomatic dispute with India.

Despite the internal dissent, there's no mechanism to force him out, as Canadian party leaders are chosen at special conventions.

Trudeau has time until October 28 to decide

Trudeau faces resignation deadline from own party amid India row

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:14 am Oct 24, 202411:14 am

What's the story Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under increasing pressure from within his own Liberal Party, with several MPs asking him not to run for a fourth term. Reportedly, over 20 lawmakers have signed a letter asking Trudeau to resign before the next election, giving him time until October 28 to decide. The letter was read out at a three-hour caucus meeting with Ken McDonald, a Liberal MP from Newfoundland, confirming he had signed it.

Leadership scrutiny

Trudeau's leadership questioned amid electoral losses

Trudeau's leadership has been questioned after recent defeats in Liberal strongholds of Toronto and Montreal. A Nanos Research poll puts the Conservatives ahead with 39% public support, while the Liberals lag at 23%. The federal election is due by October 2025 but may come sooner. Nevertheless, Trudeau maintains he will take the Liberals to the next election, calling his party "strong and united" after the meeting.

Party dissent

Immigration Minister acknowledges MPs' concerns

However, Immigration Minister Marc Miller admitted that MPs were "telling the prime minister the truth." According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, 24 of 153 Liberal legislators signed the letter urging Trudeau's resignation. This internal dissent comes amid a diplomatic row with India over Trudeau's allegations of Indian agents being involved in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing, which India has dismissed as "absurd."

Leadership change

No mechanism to force Trudeau out of leadership

Despite the internal dissent, there is no mechanism to force Trudeau out of his leadership position. Unlike Australia where legislators elect leaders, Canadian party leaders are chosen by members at special conventions. Wayne Long, another Liberal legislator, suggested a new leader could help beat the Conservatives. The situation remains tense as Trudeau considers his next steps amid declining popularity and diplomatic strains with India.