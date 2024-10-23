Summarize Simplifying... In short An attack involving gunfire and explosions occurred at TUSAS, one of Turkey's leading defense and aviation firms, amidst a major defense trade fair in Istanbul.

The incident, which resulted in numerous casualties and a reported hostage situation, targeted a sector that contributes nearly 80% of Turkey's export revenues.

The explosion was termed a terrorist attack

Gunfire, explosions outside Turkey aviation firm, many 'dead, injured'

What's the story A gunfire and massive explosion were reported outside the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) headquarters in Kahramankazan, a town located around 40km north of Ankara, on Wednesday. Turkey's Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, termed the incident a "terrorist attack" and said there were "martyrs and injured people" in the explosion. After the explosion, local media footage showed huge clouds of smoke and a raging fire at the spot.

Unfolding crisis

Hostage situation, gunfire reported post-explosion

Haberturk TV reported an ongoing "hostage situation" at the scene, while private NTV television reported gunshots taking place after the blast around 4:00pm local time. The attack came as a major trade fair for the defense and aerospace industries was being held in Istanbul, which was visited by Ukraine's top diplomat earlier this week.

Strategic strike

Attack targets Turkey's thriving defense sector

TUSAS is one of Turkey's leading defense and aviation firms. It manufactures KAAN, the country's first national combat aircraft, among other projects. The sector contributes nearly 80% of the nation's export revenues, with revenues projected to exceed $10.2 billion in 2023. So far, no immediate claim of responsibility has been made for this terrorist attack on Turkish soil.

TUSAS Aerospace Industries under attack