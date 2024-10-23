Gunfire, explosions outside Turkey aviation firm, many 'dead, injured'
A gunfire and massive explosion were reported outside the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) headquarters in Kahramankazan, a town located around 40km north of Ankara, on Wednesday. Turkey's Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, termed the incident a "terrorist attack" and said there were "martyrs and injured people" in the explosion. After the explosion, local media footage showed huge clouds of smoke and a raging fire at the spot.
Hostage situation, gunfire reported post-explosion
Haberturk TV reported an ongoing "hostage situation" at the scene, while private NTV television reported gunshots taking place after the blast around 4:00pm local time. The attack came as a major trade fair for the defense and aerospace industries was being held in Istanbul, which was visited by Ukraine's top diplomat earlier this week.
Attack targets Turkey's thriving defense sector
TUSAS is one of Turkey's leading defense and aviation firms. It manufactures KAAN, the country's first national combat aircraft, among other projects. The sector contributes nearly 80% of the nation's export revenues, with revenues projected to exceed $10.2 billion in 2023. So far, no immediate claim of responsibility has been made for this terrorist attack on Turkish soil.