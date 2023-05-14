World

Bridal dress with 50,000+ crystals sets new Guinness World Record

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 14, 2023, 06:54 pm 2 min read

Bridal dress with over 50,000 crystals has set new Guinness World Record

A modest yet incredibly sparkling wedding dress astonished the crowd at the Si Sposaitalia Collezioni fashion show held in Milan, Italy, last month. The audience erupted in thunderous applause as model Marche Gelany Cav-alcante walked the ramp wearing the Michela Ferriero label's bridal gown. Now, designer Ferriero has created a new Guinness World Record for reportedly embroidering over 50,000 Swarovski crystals onto the dress.

Bridal gown embellished with 50,890 crystals

The gorgeous bridal gown is embellished with 50,890 crystals, according to Guinness World Records. After four months of preparation, the outfit was shown at the Si Sposaitalia Collezioni fashion show in Milan on April 14. It was reportedly created by the premium Michela Ferriero bridal fashion label, and it took its team over 200 hours to hand-stitch the crystals onto the gown's transparent fabric.

Outfit made in partnership with pattern makers

The outfit flaunts a transparent material, which was created by the designer in partnership with pattern makers, as per reports. The base of the garment was critical to it as it held thousands of crystals. With a sweetheart neckline, the stunning gown's gloves are also embellished with crystals. Reportedly, the body-hugging dress featured semi-sheer fabric, a corset top, cutouts, and an open back.

Guinness World Records ensured authenticity, availability of crytals

As per the set Guinness World Records criteria, the dress was checked to ensure that all crystals used for the record attempt were genuine and commercially available. The rules also require the crystals to have a quality and authenticity certificate. On Thursday, the body also released a video of the bridal gown worn by Cav-alcante at the famous bridal event on social media.

Watch: Guinness World Records shares video of dress on Twitter

Turkish bridal store held previous record

Previously, another wedding dress with 45,024 crystals, made by the Turkish bridal store Özden Gelinlik Moda Tasarim Ltd., held the record for the bridal dress with the most crystals. It was exhibited at the Forum Istanbul Shopping Mall in Istanbul, Turkey, on January 29, 2011.