After Hindu priest's arrest, will Bangladesh now ban ISKCON?

By Snehil Singh 07:31 pm Nov 27, 2024

What's the story A petition has been filed in the Bangladesh High Court to ban the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). The petition comes after Chinmoy Krishna Das, a leader of ISKCON, was arrested. Das was arrested at Dhaka's main airport on his way to Chittagong on charges including sedition for allegedly disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag. His arrest has triggered protests among the Hindu community in Bangladesh and clashes between protesters and security forces.

Legal proceedings

High Court seeks government report on ISKCON

In response to the petition, the Bangladesh High Court has sought a report from the government on ISKCON's activities. Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman confirmed that ISKCON is under scrutiny but clarified it is not a political party. The petition was filed by Supreme Court lawyer Moniruzzaman, who also called for an emergency declaration in areas affected by the unrest following Das's arrest.

International response

ISKCON and India's government express concern over arrest

Both ISKCON and the Indian government have raised their voices against Das's detention. ISKCON Vice President Radha Raman Das appealed to global leaders to intervene in the matter, hoping for a resolution after January 20 when Donald Trump takes office. India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned the arrest and drew attention to attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, asking Bangladesh to safeguard minority rights and their safety.

Government stance

Bangladesh labels situation an internal affair

Responding to the global outrage, Bangladesh's foreign ministry termed the matter an internal affair and reiterated its commitment to communal harmony. The high court will continue hearing the case as tensions remain high amid protests. Since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and leaving the country in August, ISKCON has been making headlines in Bangladesh.

Accusations

ISKCON accused of promoting Awami League's interests

Tensions in Chittagong intensified after a Muslim grocer called ISKCON a "terrorist group" in a Facebook post, resulting in clashes in the Hazari Gali area, mostly populated by Hindus. A social media campaign in Bangladesh against ISKCON has also surfaced, with hashtags such as #baniskcon and Hindus Playing Victim inundating platforms like Facebook and Instagram. The Hindu religious outfit has been accused of promoting the interests of the Awami League and serving as "agents" of the Indian government.