A two-year-old dog named Amalka escaped her crate at a Paris airport, leading to an extensive search operation involving airport authorities and Air France.

The search, which included night-time operations and drone usage, required temporary closure of two runways during off-peak hours.

Meanwhile, Amalka's owner, Misa, has remained in Paris with her stay funded by Air France, as efforts continue to reunite her with her emotional support dog.

The dog has been missing for over a week

Paris airport shuts runways to search for missing dog

By Snehil Singh 07:10 pm Nov 27, 2024

What's the story Paris's Charles-de-Gaulle Airport, one of Europe's busiest aviation hubs, temporarily closed two runways on Tuesday to aid the search for a missing dog. The pooch, identified as Amalka, had escaped from an aircraft over a week ago during her owner Misa's layover in Paris. Misa, a Croatian tourist, was traveling from Vienna to Dallas via Paris when the incident occurred.

Elusive escapee

Dog escapes from crate, eludes capture at airport

Amalka was able to escape her crate on November 19 while being unloaded, probably likely because the crate became undone due to mid-flight turbulence. Although she has been seen several times since her escape, the two-year-old dog has eluded all capture attempts. "The animal has been spotted and approached several times," Air France confirmed, adding that "it has not been possible so far to capture it."

Search operations

Airport authorities and Air France intensify search efforts

In a bid to locate Amalka, airport authorities have partnered with Air France to carry out extensive search operations. These include night-time searches and deploying a drone, which required two runways to be closed during off-peak hours to avoid major disruptions. Once found, the plan is to tranquilize Amalka with a hypodermic needle.

Owner's ordeal

Airline covers owner's stay, promises quick action

Misa has stayed in Paris since the incident, with Air France paying for her accommodation near the airport. She has also taken to social media to help find Amalka, her emotional support dog. Aeroport de Paris, which manages both CDG and Orly airports, has promised quick action in the search for Amalka. "We are keen to ensure that the dog can be reunited with its owner as quickly as possible," it stated.