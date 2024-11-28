Summarize Simplifying... In short Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed confidence in strengthening India's economic ties with the US under the incoming Trump administration.

He attributed the growth in India-US relations over the past decade to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There are no talks regarding Tesla or Starlink

When will Tesla, Starlink enter India? Piyush Goyal responds

By Mudit Dube 12:07 pm Nov 28, 202412:07 pm

What's the story Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has clarified that there are no talks on the possible entry of Elon Musk's companies, Tesla and Starlink, into India. Speaking at a press conference today, he said, "To my knowledge there has been no talks regarding Tesla or Starlink." The statement comes amid speculation that Musk may be eyeing expansion plans for the Indian market.

Diplomatic ties

Goyal addresses India-US relations under incoming Trump administration

Goyal also spoke about India's ties with the incoming Donald Trump administration, calling the US President-elect a friend. He was confident about the future of this friendship, saying it will "only blossom and grow further." The Union Minister attributed strong international ties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said India-US ties have improved over the past decade.

Economic alliance

Goyal on strengthening economic partnership with US

Goyal further said that the Modi government will look at ways to strengthen India's economic partnership with the US under the new Trump administration. The statement shows a proactive approach toward strengthening bilateral trade relations. However, it remains to be seen how this strategy would affect potential business ventures from American entrepreneurs like Musk in India.