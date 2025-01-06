Canada PM Justin Trudeau to announce resignation this week: Report
What's the story
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly planning to resign as the leader of the Liberal Party, The Globe and Mail reported.
The announcement could come as soon as Monday, January 6, 2025.
The news comes from three sources who expect Trudeau's resignation ahead of a critical national caucus meeting on Wednesday, January 8.
Leadership transition
Trudeau's leadership journey and potential successors
Trudeau took over the reins of the beleaguered Liberal Party in 2013 when it had slipped to third place in the House of Commons.
His possible exit would leave the party without a leader at a time when polls show a massive loss for the Liberals at the hands of the Conservatives in an election due by late October.
The Prime Minister's office is yet to respond to requests for comment on this.
Interim plans
Discussions of interim leadership amid Trudeau's resignation
Reports indicate that Trudeau and Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc have discussed the possibility of LeBlanc serving as interim leader and prime minister. However, this could be complicated if LeBlanc plans to run for the leadership himself.
Trudeau's resignation could also lead to calls for a quick election to form a government that can engage with President-elect Donald Trump's administration over the next four years.
PM's reticence
Will he, won't he
The Canadian Prime Minister has largely disappeared from public view. Trudeau spent much of the holidays at a ski resort in Western Canada and has not spoken with reporters since arriving in Ottawa.
The story by The Globe and Mail did not specify if Trudeau has firmly made up his mind to resign.