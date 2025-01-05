What's the story

Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Ann Telnaes has quit The Washington Post after the newspaper refused to publish her satirical cartoon.

The controversial piece took aim at Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and owner of the newspaper, and other media moguls. They were shown kneeling before US President-elect Donald Trump in the cartoon.

Telnaes announced her resignation on Substack, saying she was unhappy with the paper's decision.