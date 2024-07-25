In short Simplifying... In short Elon Musk recently praised Mark Zuckerberg's AI achievements, specifically the open-sourcing of Llama 3.1, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Musk praises Zuckerberg's AI achievements, now we have seen everything

What's the story In an unexpected turn of events, Elon Musk has publicly lauded the recent accomplishments of tech rival Mark Zuckerberg. This unusual praise comes on the heels of Meta's latest AI model, Llama 3.1, reportedly outperforming OpenAI's GPT-4. Interestingly, Meta also made the new AI model open-source, allowing free public access. Despite previous allegations against Meta for "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property," Musk acknowledged Zuckerberg's significant contribution to the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

'Zuck does deserve credit for open-sourcing its AI model'

Musk's recognition of Zuckerberg's work came in response to a post by Andrej Karpathy, former director of Tesla AI, who highlighted the release of Llama 3.1 on X. Musk responded to the post stating, "It is impressive, and Zuck does deserve credit for open-sourcing."

Social media reactions to Musk's praise

Musk's acknowledgement of Zuckerberg's achievement has been met with a variety of reactions on social media. Comments ranged from "Strange to see Musk & Zuck come to similar conclusions, but refreshing," to "Musk approves Zuck." One user added, "You are a fair man, Elon. This is what positive competition looks like. You deserve much more love than you're receiving these days."

Take a look at Musk's appreciation post

Musk's sarcastic comment on Zuckerberg's Independence Day post

Despite the recent praise, the rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg persists. A social media post by Zuckerberg celebrating American Independence Day sparked further controversy. On July 4th, Zuckerberg posted a video on Instagram showing him wakeboarding while holding an American flag and a beverage. The post received widespread attention and praise from fans. However, Musk appeared to take a jab at Zuckerberg's display, commenting sarcastically: "May he continue to have fun on his yachts. I prefer to work."