Starlink Mini is expected to arrive sometime in July

'Starlink Mini': SpaceX launches backpack-sized satellite internet router for $600

What's the story SpaceX has unveiled a new, more portable version of its satellite internet product, the Starlink Mini. This compact device is small enough to fit inside a backpack, making it an appealing option for travelers. Early Starlink customers were given the opportunity to purchase the Starlink Mini kit at $599, according to an invitation viewed by TechCrunch. This price is $100 more than the standard Starlink kit.

In addition to the upfront hardware cost of $599 for the Starlink Mini, the total monthly service cost for the portable satellite internet solution is effectively $150 per month. This is because SpaceX is offering the Starlink Mini service as an additional $30 per month bundle on top of the $120 per month Residential Starlink service. The Mini Roam service comes with a data cap of 50GB per month after which Starlink will charge $1 per gigabyte for additional data.

The Starlink Mini antenna is fairly light, weighing around 1.13kg with the kickstand. This makes it only about 60% the weight of a standard Starlink dish. The service also boasts maximum download speeds of over 100Mbps. The first batch of Starlink Minis is expected to arrive sometime in July. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated that the Mini could be "a great low-cost option for a good backup internet connection if your landline goes out."