By Akash Pandey 11:24 am Jun 08, 202411:24 am

What's the story Meta has quietly introduced a new feature, 'Communities,' on its Messenger platform, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. The 'Communities' feature is designed to streamline communication for organizations, schools, and private groups. This development comes after the launch of Communities on WhatsApp by Meta in 2022. The 'Communities' feature for Messenger is being rolled out to all users worldwide.

'Communities' enhances Messenger's functionality beyond Facebook groups

The 'Communities' feature enables users to connect without an associated Facebook group. In 2022, Meta introduced Community Chats on Messenger for real-time conversations among Facebook group members. However, 'Communities' permits users to create dedicated spaces for real-time communication on Messenger, independent of a Facebook group. This move signifies Meta's intention to expand Messenger's functionality and incorporate a broader social networking aspect into the app.

It consolidates group chats and expands user reach

'Communities' consolidates multiple group chats into a single location, featuring a dedicated "Home" space for administrators to post updates. According to Meta, up to 5,000 individuals can join a community via shareable invites. Unlike WhatsApp Communities that require a user's phone number for invitation, Messenger Communities are connected to Facebook's social graph, permitting expansion by inviting Facebook friends, and friends of friends.

'Communities' aims for more public conversations

Meta explains that 'Communities' on Messenger are intended for more public conversations compared to Facebook groups. All current and future members of a Community can view chat content, promoting transparency within the group. The feature can be used to create dedicated spaces for organizations, schools, neighborhoods, or even friends with similar interests. For instance, a neighborhood might establish a community to keep everyone connected and informed on many topics like upcoming events, security alerts, trash pickup schedules, and more.